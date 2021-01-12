Agri Business

Heritage Foods bags three National Energy Conservation awards

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 12, 2021 Published on January 12, 2021

First of its kind in Dairy sector

Heritage Foods, one of the leading players in dairy sector, has been conferred with all the prestigious All India National Energy Conservation Awards 2020.

The three processing units of the company at Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Bangalore have won the first, second prizes and Certificate of Merit in Dairy Sector for its processing units for the effective energy conservation methods, which had resulted in substantial energy saving and higher productivity.

Heritage Foods had invested ₹13 crore on energy savings at these three plants and savings in energy utilisation has improved from ₹7 crore in FY’19 to ₹ 9 crore last fiscal. Major investments were made towards technology upgradation and innovative processes in operations.

Nara Bhuvaneswari, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Heritage Foods, said the company continue to provide resources and acquire technical expertise to achieve this goal.

“We have set up 10.39 MW of renewable energy capacity for our capital consumption. All these units are using renewable energy to the extent of 30 per cent from our own solar and wind plants,”she said.

The company has won 11 awards so far since 2008 from Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power for energy conservation.

renewable energy
Heritage Foods Ltd
award and prize
