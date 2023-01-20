Heritage Foods, a leading dairy player, has launch GlucoShakti, a whey-based instant energy drink.

GlucoShakti has the goodness of whey, fortified with Glucose for instant energy. It has naturally occurring minerals such as sodium, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, helping replenish the essential body salts.

The company claims, it has 1.5 times more potassium than other competing products with natural energy source and without gas. GlucoShakti is a natural, non-carbonated and affordable energy drink, especially during the long & harsh summer days.

Available in a 200ml pouch pack priced at ₹10 is currently introduced with tangy orange flavour.

GlucoShakti has been launched across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and it is available across general trade stores, Heritage parlours, and select modern retail stores.

Bhuvaneswari Nara, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director, said GlucoShakti is yet another effort from Heritage to keep the promise of delivering health and happiness to everyone.

Heritage Foods also unveiled ‘Creamilicious Curd’ with 4.5 per cent fat and is made with a unique curd-culture recipe. It gives the curd superior texture, creaminess and a better consumption experience. This thick and creamy curd has been launched in premium Tubs (1 kg), convenient cups (200 & 400g), and popular pouches (500g).

Initially rolled out in Delhi NCR, this new Creamilicious curd has now been launched across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.