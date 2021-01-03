Higher acreage, better yield to lift potato production in Bengal, UP

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Potato production across the key growing States of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal is likely to be higher this year on the back of an increase in the area under cultivation and a better yield.
According to Arvind Agarwal, President of UP Cold Storage Association, while there has been a clear increase in the acreage under the tuber this year, it is difficult to estimate the rise in production right now as harvesting is yet to gather pace in many of the growing regions.
“A clear picture (on the production) will emerge only by end of January. But, as of now, we can surely say that the yield looks better and there has also been a rise in the area under production,” Agarwal told BusinessLine.
Both UP and West Bengal had witnessed a drop in potato production primarily due to delayed sowing and unfavourable weather conditions during harvesting. West Bengal, which produces 110-115 lakh tonnes (lt) of the tuber each year, produced around 90 lt last year. This is even lower than 2019’s 92 lt.
The lower production and the steady demand for the tuber had pushed up prices, which remained firm almost throughout the year.
Enthused by the good prices, farmers stepped up sowing this year, said Patit Pavan De, Member, West Bengal Cold Storage Association.
“This year there has been a rise in acreage and in the next 20-25 days, if the weather continues to remain favourable, then the production is likely to be higher than last year,” De said. Potato cultivation in Bengal is spread over close to 3.7 lakh hectares. Hooghly, Burdwan, Bankura, Midnapore are the key growing districts. There has been a 10-12 per cent increase in the area under cultivation this year, he added.
Wholesale prices of potato in Bengal, which were ruling at ₹28-29 a kg till even about a month ago, have dipped by nearly 30 per cent. The prices have been fluctuating depending on the arrivals of the early crop (Pokhraj). When the arrival is good, price inches down to ₹14 a kg and when it is lower, prices move up,” De pointed out.
Because of lower prices, farmers are retaining their stock. This is likely to exert some pressure on prices once harvesting gathers steam.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
Market awaits cues from Q3 numbers and Budget, among other things, in New Year
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, they you should get personal accident insurance ...
Wild vines in the Northeast bear a special kind of pepper that may soon hit the markets
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Poised to be the ‘new Nutella’, a Belgian cookie butter has social media all agog
Happy New Year!On this day in 1954, the Bharat Ratna Awards were instituted. This quiz is all about India’s ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...