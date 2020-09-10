‘Hindalco has insulated itself from LME volatility’

Merc’s flagship saloon is reborn with more ‘chips’ on its shoulder
The S-Class takes the lead in extensive digitisation and breaks out new safety features for rear occupants
Hindalco Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company, has de-linked 80 per cent of its consolidated EBITDA from the volatile LME (London Metal Exchange) prices by moving up the value chain.
Addressing shareholders virtually at the company’s annual general meeting on Thursday, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Hindalco, said the company’s strategy to improve business sustainability by reducing exposure to LME price fluctuations and increasing the share of downstream value-added products across businesses is playing well.
What continues to hurt the domestic aluminium and copper industry is low-cost imports, he said.
Cash conservation and maintaining adequate liquidity will help deliver sustained performance despite the current tough environment due to Covid-19, he added.
Despite the slump in economy in the June quarter, the activity levels are gradually normalising. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has estimated that the Indian economy will rebound to 6 per cent in FY22.
The manufacturing and construction sector has been severely hit and will recover gradually. The government’s commitment towards structural reforms, the Atmanirbhar Bharat package and easing of further restrictions in its unlock phases will help revive economic activity in a calibrated manner. There are visible signs of economic activity, and high-frequency data show improvement in June-July.
The Finance Ministry has highlighted that the worst is already over, but has cautioned that economic recovery depends on how the Covid-19 infection curve evolves across the country going forward, he added.
The subdued growth, rising trade barriers, uncertainty surrounding trade and geopolitics have led to a sharp fall of about 15 per cent in global aluminium price to $1,791 a tonne last year from $2,110 a tonne in 2018.
Amid slowing domestic demand, imports continue to be a concern for domestic players, which accounted for 58 per cent of the market in FY20. Overall imports, including scrap, touched 2.2 million tonnes last fiscal, he said.
In the ongoing Covid environment, he said all of Hindalco’s aluminium upstream plants continue to operate at near-full capacity with all logistics infrastructure coming back on track. All aluminium downstream plants are operating at partial capacity to meet market conditions. The export demand remains stable and continues to offset the current subdued domestic market conditions.
The copper facilities are also ramping up to their optimal levels. At Novelis (Hindalco’s US-based subsidiary), all plants are operational and many are now running at their full capacity. All the automotive customers in North America and China are now pulling at nearly pre-Covid levels, Birla said.
The S-Class takes the lead in extensive digitisation and breaks out new safety features for rear occupants
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
The pandemic has got young entrepreneurs moving to places that are not the usual suspects
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The Malayalam author’s impressions of the Capital are a far cry from the visuals presented in the glossy pages ...
The title of Pankaj Mishra’s new book refers to Western intellectuals who assumed that their societies were ...
Foot-stomping masterpieces are often misrepresented, especially during election season
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...