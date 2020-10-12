Hit by oversupply, Telangana to repeat its no-maize norm in rabi season as well

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Telangana, which had asked its farmers not to grow maize in the kharif season, is likely to continue the no-maize policy in the rabi season as well owing to slack demand for the commodity in the country.
As against a normal rabi acreage of four lakh acres, the farmers grew the crop on 6 lakh acres in 2019-20.
The State, which grows maize on 10-12 lakh acres in the kharif, went for only 2 lakh acres.
Under its newly-formed regulated cropping system, the State has decided not to grow maize this kharif as there was a glut in the market.
“The situation continues to be the same. There is a huge pile-up of maize stocks in the country. Besides, restrictions on imports have been eased, paving the way for imports,” a top government official has said.
According to him, the outlook for maize crop is adverse. At a recent review meeting, the officials had submitted to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao that “it is not advisable to go in for that crop in the State now”.
Quoting reports, the official said there was a surplus of 28 crore tonnes of corn in the global market. “India needs about 2.42 crore tonnes as against the stocks of 3.53 crore tonnes. This would mean there is a surplus of 1.1 crore tonnes,” the official said.
“Besides, the country grows the crop on 2.04 crore acres in the country, which might yield 4.10 crore tonnes this harvest season. The markets will be flooded with more maize. So, where is the scope for fresh produce?,” he asked.
As if this is not enough, the Centre has decided to import five lakh tonnes of maize and reduced the duty on the commodity to 15 per cent from 50 per cent. This, the officials argue, would harm the corn farmers.
“The officials pointed out that it may not be possible to get an MSP for corn this summer,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office has said. “If some farmers want to grow corn despite knowing the fact that they are not going to get MSP, they can go ahead,” it said, quoting the opinion of some officials.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
The December futures should break above ₹51,000 for the trend to turn bullish
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...