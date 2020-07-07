Hittakkal group wins Golden Leaf titles for 16th consecutive year

For the 16th successive year, the Hittakkal group has won bagful of titles at The Golden Leaf India Award: Southern Tea Competition (TGLIA), a joint initiative of Tea Board and the Upasi.

“This is the 16th edition of TGLIA and in all these editions, our group has annexed titles under various categories. Although we are a bought leaf factory, until a couple of years ago when we were allowed to compete in all-Nilgiris category, we had annexed titles in that segment as well beating entries from corporate sector,” Hittakkal group’s Chairman M Bhojarajan told BusinessLine.

“Now, we are allowed to compete in the bought leaf factory sector only and our Vigneshwar Estate and Tea Factory located in Aravenu village has won all the three titles in all the applicable CTC tea categories – Leaf, Fanning and Dust – thereby making a clean sweep within the bought leaf sector,” Vigneshwar’s Managing Partner Ramesh Bhojarajan said.

“Our High Cliff Tea Factory located in Kengarai hamlet entered the contest under ‘bought leaf orthodox tea’ segment in two categories – Whole Leaf and Brokens – and annexed the titles in both,” High Cliff Managing Partner Rajesh Chander said.

“Thus, in all, our group has won five titles this year – three in CTC and two in Orthodox,” Bhojarajan explained.