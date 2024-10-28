Harrisons Malayalam Ltd, one of South India’s largest tea producers, has succeeded in reviving the plantations of Wayanad after the devastating floods this monsoon.

This is evident from the number of workers in the tea estates of the hill district rose by five per cent to 40 per cent during the past two months.

The 150-year old company also won in its efforts to bring back the local people who were mentally exhausted by the end-July landslides that wrought havoc in Meppadi Panchayat, a press release said.

A fortnight after the tragedy, the first batch of workers arrived at the high-altitude Puthumala division on August 14. They were given permission to work from 7 am till 3:30 pm.

“At first, the number of workers was low. Later on, we could improve the attendance and re-energise the sector as a result of our tireless efforts,” Harrisons Malayalam CEO Cherian M. George said.

Team of counsellors engaged

Soon, the company, partnering with Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in Kochi, brought a team of counsellors to the plantation area. “We were thus able to provide timely help to those suffering from severe mental stress. We could instil confidence in them,” he said.

“We organized medical camps and family gatherings, among others, in collaboration with labour organizations,” he said adding that those social get-togethers helped a lot in mitigating their depression.

At present, about 40 per cent of the workers come to the estates every day. “We are taking steps to increase it over time,” George said. “With governmental cooperation, we will continue with our efforts to bring this area back to its past glory.”