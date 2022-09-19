Homedale Estate-PD fetches ₹325 in Coonoor tea auctions 

Homedale Estate– PD has fetched the highest price of ₹325 in CTC dust at Coonoor tea auctions.

Altogether, 18,52,393 kg were on offer, both in leaf and dust varieties. 37 and 86 per cent of teas were sold in total leaf offerings, while 89 per cent of dust tea on offer was picked up.

Rajesh Gupta of Global Tea Auctioneers said tea arrivals were reasonably good during this time of the month. Overall CTC leaf market was having good demand at irregular levels. The market witnessed a good demand with the active participation of big blenders. Internal buyers were selective in biding, while exporters were largely silent.

In leaf orthodox, the primary whole leaf grades were generally easier by ₹3-4 and more at times with some withdrawals. The brokens met with less demand and sold lower by ₹2-3 with some withdrawals. The secondaries and fannings were easier by ₹2-3 with some withdrawals

In leaf CTC, the high-priced and better liquoring sorts had less demand and sold lower by ₹2-3, occasionally some quality lots sold dearer by ₹2-3 as well. The better medium sorts were barely steady and lower by ₹1-2, occasionally some quality lots sold dearer by ₹2-3. The medium sorts were steady to occasionally dearer by ₹1-2.

In CTC dust, the high-priced and better liquoring sorts were lower by ₹2-3. The better medium sort barely remained steady and was lower by ₹1-2. The mediums and plainer sorts were also easier by ₹2-3 with some withdrawals.