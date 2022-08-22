Homedale Estate-RD fetches highest price in Coonoor auctions 

Homedale Estate-RD fetched the highest price of Rs 286 in the CTC dust category in sale 33 of the Coonoor auctions.

A quantity of 16,47,479 kg was offered in the CTC dust category; the high-priced, better liquoring sorts had fair demand and were dearer by Rs 3 to Rs 4. Global Tea Auctioneers said generally good demand was noticed in overall CTC dust sales, with 93 per cent of dust offerings sold.

In leaf orthodox, primary whole leaf grades had fair demand and were dearer by Rs 1 to Rs 2 in line with quality. The quantity offered was 86,818 kg. The secondaries and Fannings were lower by Rs 1 to Rs 2 with some withdrawals.

In leaf CTC, high-priced and better liquorings sorts were lower by Rs 4 to Rs 5 and more with fair withdrawals. Demand was generally fair in overall sales. The quantity offered was 12,60,898 kg.

Around 90 per cent of the total leaf offerings was sold, while 93 per cent of dust offerings was sold.