Honey production, honey-based food products to get MSME Ministry push

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 24, 2019 Published on September 24, 2019

A Bangalore-based food technology Institute is working on honey-based chocolates and biscuits, to give a boost to honey producers in India, announced Nitin Gadkari, Minister of MSME and Road Transport, while speaking at CII conference on MSME here on Tuesday.

There is a huge potential for honey based products, he indicated. Particularly, honey produced in high-altitude areas of Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir is priced high. While honey produced in other parts of the country is priced less than Rs 500 a kg, high-altitude honey is priced at Rs 7,000 a kg on Amazon, Gadkari said.

To promote honey production in the country, the MSME Ministry plans to distribute 2 lakh wooden boxes for bee-keeping, the Minister said. 

 

