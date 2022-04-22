Horticulture crops key to raise farmers income, says IIPM director

The Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bengaluru, conducted a five-day training programme for managing horticulture exports for the senior officials of Government of Andhra Pradesh.

“Horticulture plantation which is gaining increased significance in India is crucial to raise farmers income,” said Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Director, IIPM. The programme covered vast range of topics such as overview of horticulture exports, emerging opportunities and challenges in export markets, international market and branding strategies, issues related to food safety and quality, export finance, policy and procedures.

Delivering valedictory address, Principal Secretary (Horticulture), Government of Karnataka, Rajendra Kumar Kataria stressed on implementing strategy adopted for horticulture development in the State, which may be emulated in other States too. He emphasised the significance of training in enhancing skills of field officials enabling them to better serve the farming community and help improve State’s horticulture.

“IIPM, an autonomous institute of Government of India, is a flagship institute with expertise in managing the entire value chain right from cultivation, processing and marketing in the domestic and international markets of vast range of plantation crops that include plantation forestry, horticulture, fodder, commodities, spices and other associated agri and processed food industry. The institute is poised to leapfrog rapidly so as to transform the Indian plantation and agro industry into globally competitive”, Joshi said.