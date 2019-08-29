Agri Business

Horticulture production in 2018-19 to be 314 million tonnes: Govt

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 29, 2019 Published on August 29, 2019

Potato yield to go up by 3.4 per cent while a dip is expected in tomato production

The production of fruits and vegetables would go up marginally to 313.85 million tonnes (mt) in 2018-19 as compared to 311.71 mt in the previous season, third advanced estimate of horticultural crops released by the government on Thursday said.

At 25.49 million hectares, the area under horticultural crops remained more or less the same as last year.

While fruits production is estimated to be around 98.57 mt, compared to 97.36 mt last year, vegetable production is estimated to be around 185.88 mt, which is 0.81 per cent higher than the production last year.

Onion production is estimated to be around 23.48 mt, which is 0.95 per cent higher than the production last year, while potato production is estimated to cross 53 mt, which is 3.4 per cent higher than the production last year.

Tomato production, on the other hand, is projected to be around 19.39 mt, which is 1.8 per cent lower than the production last year. Total production of spices would be around 9.22 mt, which is higher than the production last year.

 

 

Published on August 29, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Marathwada mandarin wants farmers to shun cane