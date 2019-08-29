Horticulture production in 2018-19 to be 314 million tonnes: Govt

The production of fruits and vegetables would go up marginally to 313.85 million tonnes (mt) in 2018-19 as compared to 311.71 mt in the previous season, third advanced estimate of horticultural crops released by the government on Thursday said.

At 25.49 million hectares, the area under horticultural crops remained more or less the same as last year.

While fruits production is estimated to be around 98.57 mt, compared to 97.36 mt last year, vegetable production is estimated to be around 185.88 mt, which is 0.81 per cent higher than the production last year.

Onion production is estimated to be around 23.48 mt, which is 0.95 per cent higher than the production last year, while potato production is estimated to cross 53 mt, which is 3.4 per cent higher than the production last year.

Tomato production, on the other hand, is projected to be around 19.39 mt, which is 1.8 per cent lower than the production last year. Total production of spices would be around 9.22 mt, which is higher than the production last year.