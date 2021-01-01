How contract farming helps the seed industry

The same contract farming, which has evoked objections from the protesting farmer groups, are sustaining the ₹22,000-crore domestic seed industry.

Ever since the Green Revolution, seed companies have grown in the country where they have sourced the seeds by entering into an agreement with small and medium farmers. In Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, districts with dry climates are having a thriving seed breeding business. For the kharif season of 2020, almost 260 lakh quintals of seeds were sold.

Indra Shekhar Singh, Director of Policy and Outreach at the National Seed Association of India, told BusinessLine that the country has a thriving seeds business. There have not been many cases of farmers getting cheated the by seed companies. In fact, the contracts for growing the seeds between the farmers and companies is the near perfect example of contract farming. In this sector, there has not been any farmer distress, although a few issues exist between the farmers and companies.

No MSP

Farm expert Milind Damle from Yavatmal district said that the procurement of seeds for planting onion, soyabean, tur and urad is undertaken by all major private companies and Maharashtra State Seeds Corporation Ltd. There have been no major cases of fraudulent transactions and reneging on the contract by both the sides, he said.

Damle said that the seed procurement is happening properly because there is no concept of Minimum Support Price in seed business. The price of seeds are computed adding average prices of the crops in the previous season along with a 20 per cent margin.

Senior Advocate Milind Sathe — who has represented major corporate entities in the country — said that there have been no serious cases of violations of the contract act by the agriculture companies. However, the only concern is that the farmers’ land should not be linked to the fulfilment of any contract.