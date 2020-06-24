How lockdown helped FPOs innovate and earn

Khabri: Stories with a difference
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
While the Covid-induced lockdown proved to be disastrous for many small and medium enterprises, it seems to have brought the best in Maharashtra’s farmer producer companies. For instance,
Maha Farmers Producers Company Ltd (MahaFPC) reached a revenue of ₹550 crore from pulses procurement alone.
As the traditional markets managed by the Agriculture Produce Market Committees(APMCs) were either closed down or their operations disrupted, the farmer producer companies (FPOs) stepped in by procuring the farm goods at the villages and taking them to the end customers.
Yogesh Thorat, Managing Director of MahaFPC, a State-level consortium of 303 FPOs reached a turnover of ₹550 crore in the last three months because it qualified as a procurement agency for Nafed and Food Corporation of India. It procured tur (pigeon pea) and chana (chickpeas) from the farmers through their member companies across the Vidarbha and Marathwada region, he said.
Open procurement centre at the village level has been a major strategy, which MahaFPC has been following for the last two years and when lockdown happened, which led to the closing of many APMCs due to fear of the pandemic, the MahaFPC was used for procuring the pulses.
Thorat said the procurement centre at the village level is an old strategy of MahaFPC. It has always been trying to create an alternative platform for APMC- run market yards.
He said in the last three months the company could reach higher revenue because the Union government, under various schemes, created buffer stocks of the pulses. Earlier, rice used to be procured as buffer stock but in the last three months, pulses, too, have been procured as buffer stock.
On the other hand, for an established FPO player such as North Maharashtra-based Sahyadri Farms, the lockdown created its own set of problems as well as opportunities.
Vilas Shinde, Chairman of Sahyadri Farms, told BusinessLine that the lockdown was implemented on March 25, it coincided with the peak grape season, which threw out of gear the procurement, logistics and exports of grapes. The grapes business shrunk to ₹2 crore from about last year’s ₹17 crore.
But it led to an opportunity in terms of supplying fresh fruits and vegetables to Mumbai, Pune and Nashik cities in the retail market. The company managed to supply 7-12 kg baskets of fruits and vegetables once a week to families in thesecities. It managed to supply 2.5 lakh baskets to 90,000 customers across 850 housing societies in the cities. About 3,500 tonnes of fruits and vegetables were sold through this route. Losses in grapes could be offset by the uptick in other fruits and vegetables, he said.
Shinde added that last year at the end of the June quarter, the revenue was ₹69 crore but this year it has reached about ₹74 crore, despite the losses in grapes.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
Fund’s multi-cap approach — 30 stocks across market capitalisations — has been paying off
The fund’s bet on large-cap American stocks across sectors has paid off well
I am 30 years old and self-employed. Following are my monthly investments: ₹5,000 each in Axis Long Term ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...