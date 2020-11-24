How long will industrial metals rally last?

iPhone 12 set to become most popular of the line-up
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Even as the world struggles to cope with the pandemic’s adverse effects including slowing economic activity, China is turning out to be a beacon of hope for the global growth prospects.
Latest data point to a broad-based improvement in the Chinese economy — production, demand and export-import trade — even as policy stimulus continues to boost investment and industrial output. Not just that, revival of growth in real retail sales and services activity has returned to pre-Covid levels, according to reports.
China was the first major economy impacted by the pandemic back in December 2019 and faced slowdown in activity in the first quarter of 2020. After gaining some growth momentum in the second quarter, the third quarter witnessed rapid acceleration in the Chinese economic activity including construction.
In addition to the ultra-accommodative monetary policy (very low interest rates, massive liquidity infusion) adopted by major western economies and weaker dollar, one significant reason for industrial metal prices to rally in recent weeks is the sharp rebound in the Chinese economy. The ongoing fiscal stimulus means China’s commodity import volumes will be robust to meet the ravenous demand.
The multi-million dollar question is how long the rally in industrial metals will last? While China’s stimulus has been driving the market with large investment and industrial output, the rest of the world is still struggling, with some countries imposing renewed lockdown measures. This is sure to mute the growth in demand for industrial metals. However, there are limits to which China alone can continue to spur the metals market. The rate of growth in Chinese activity will slow probably from the second half of 2021 as the positive effect of the stimulus package begin to fade. This will weigh on infrastructure spending and impact construction-specific metals such as steel and copper.
However, a more important reason is the recent declaration by the Chinese government of moving towards self-sufficiency. While details will be available by March 2021, there is widespread expectation of policies to boost domestic production so that import dependence is reduced. Indeed, many smelters have already begun to upgrade facilities, which is sure to boost domestic output.
So, it would be reasonable to expect that while China’s import demand will continue to stay at elevated levels until the second quarter of 2021, demand growth may begin to slow in the second half of the year with the fading of stimulus effects. It will surely weigh on the metals market prices in the months ahead. On current reckoning, it appears less likely that demand in the rest of the world – mainly developed economies – will be able to prevent a price correction.
The writer is a policy commentator and commodities market specialist. Views are personal
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
Price depends on, among other things, spot rate of the underlying commodity
While the precious metals looked weak, most of the other commodity groups gained last week. As a result, the ...
LME 3-month zinc hit a new 18-month high of $2,793 per tonne on Friday
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...