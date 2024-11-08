In a move that transcends mere conference rhetoric, the Millet Sisters of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh have initiated a grassroots campaign to bring the goodness of millets directly to rural kitchens. This initiative focuses on providing a convenient and accessible range of “ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook” millet products, thereby promoting healthier dietary choices.

Spearheading this transformative initiative is a federation of 19 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). These FPOs, primarily engaged in millet production and processing, have united to champion the cause of millet consumption.

Saraswati Malluvalasa, Chief Executive Officer of Arogya Millet Producers Organisation, shared their unique strategy with BusinessLine: “Our initial focus is to transform millet producers into millet consumers. It’s a surprising fact that many millet-producing farmers don’t prioritise millet consumption. We’re advocating for a minimum monthly consumption of one kilogram of millets per person.”

Ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook millet packs ready for distribution.

To amplify their impact, the federation has established the North Coastal FPOs’ Collective Producer Company Limited (NFC Naturals), consolidating the collective strength of approximately 25,000 farmers who are members of the 19 FPOs.

Saraswati, who also leads Sabala, an NGO dedicated to women’s empowerment, emphasised the dual goals of the initiative: “While the FPOs have been instrumental in driving financial empowerment for farmers, we believe it’s equally important to achieve nutritional empowerment.”

Following extensive discussions, the federation has curated a thoughtfully designed 4-kilogram pack featuring a diverse selection of millet products. This includes ragi flour, ragi idli mix, jowar flour, foxtail millet rice, barnyard millet, kodo millets, and an assortment of value-added products such as millet-based snacks, noodles, and sweets.

“We’ve priced the pack affordably at ₹550 (for 4 kg), compared to the market price of ₹800. Our target is to sell at least 5,000 packs by the end of this year and 10,000 packs by March 31, 2025,” Saraswati stated.

She said the initiative would drive the FPOs to produce value-added products which will give them higher returns on their produce.

The federation is actively promoting this initiative through village rallies and the distribution of informative pamphlets. “The initial response has been very encouraging, with 500 packets already sold. We’re urging FPO leaders to educate their members and spread awareness,” she added.

The overarching vision is to foster a sustainable habit of regular millet consumption among member-farmers before expanding the initiative to other villagers. “We want to ensure that millet becomes a staple in the diets of children within these households,” Saraswati affirmed.

