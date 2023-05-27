The Indian agricultural sector is dynamic and plays an extremely crucial role in supporting the livelihoods of millions. But the country’s growing population is putting constant pressure on the sector to grow more with declining natural resources. Optimised planning and management is therefore the need of the hour to ensure sustainable practices with minimal environmental footprints.

Space technologies are uniquely positioned to provide large areas of accurate scientific coverage, insights and data at repeated frequencies. This makes it an essential player for monitoring such a hugely vast and heterogeneous country like India and helping improve crop monitoring, resource management, weather forecasting, and overall agricultural productivity.

With capabilities such as satellite imaging, remote sensing, geolocation, and connectivity, space-based technologies are capable of enabling precise decision-making and changing the way farmers, policymakers, and researchers approach agricultural practices. Here are some key areas where space-based technologies are driving the next wave of agricultural transformation:

Enhancing precision agriculture

Space-based technologies leverage Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) to enable precision agriculture and provide accurate positioning data. This allows farmers to precisely map their fields, identify potential areas for cultivation, and optimise resource allocation. Farmers are empowered to not only adopt site-specific nutrient management and precise irrigation techniques but also plan crops optimally and improve yields and resource efficiency.

Additionally, these satellite-based connectivity solutions also ensure seamless communication and data transfer in remote agricultural regions, which means that the farmers can access real-time weather information, market prices, and expert advice amongst other benefits. With better connectivity, farmers can be more equipped with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions and enhance their overall productivity and income.

Revolutionising crop monitoring

Satellite imaging and remote sensing are heralded as one of the most significant contributions to Indian agriculture. Remote sensing satellites capture detailed data on land use, crop health, and vegetation, allowing farmers and policymakers to monitor crop health and growth, detect disease outbreaks and identify areas of deficiencies. For instance, early detection of crop diseases through remote sensing data enables farmers to implement targeted pest control measures, minimise crop losses and reduce excessive pesticide use.

Traditionally, spectral sensors have been used to capture images of crops over vast areas in specific wavelengths beyond the visible spectrum. However, these commercially-available sensors often lack the spectral quality required for identifying and quantifying small changes in plant physiology due to disease or environmental stress.

Hyperspectral imaging has shown the potential to shift how agriculture is managed.

Monitoring land, water resources

Space-based technologies play a vital role in nurturing agriculture ecosystems because of their ability to consistently monitor land and water resources. By utilising satellite data, farmers can optimise irrigation schedules, prevent water wastage, and conserve groundwater resources and better gauge soil moisture levels and weather patterns.

By further providing information on soil health, erosion risks, and land degradation, these technologies can also help with the implementation of measures to promote soil conservation practices and restore lands. Farmers are more prepared to then adopt sustainable practices, reduce environmental degradation, and contribute to long-term food security.

Paving the Way for PPP

Combining space technology with new technologies like AI will ensure that governments, companies, and research institutions can work together to develop innovative solutions that address the challenges faced by the agriculture sector. For example, the use of AI algorithms along with satellite data can enable predictive analytics for pest and disease outbreaks.

The continuous integration of emerging technologies can further pave the way for Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) in agriculture, encouraging sustainable practices and inclusive growth and ultimately helping farmers contribute better to the nation’s food security and economic development.

In conclusion, space-based technologies have started to emerge as a game-changer in the Indian agricultural sector, providing valuable insights and data like never before and we will only see it increase from here on. The potential for space-based technologies to drive transformation in the Indian agriculture industry is limitless, and it will be exciting to see how they continue to shape the sector in the years to come.

The author is CEO, Pixxel

