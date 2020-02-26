How to fast-track effort to double farmer income in 3 years?

From ensuring remunerative prices for farmers through eNAM, risk-proofing agriculture through PMFBY, and reducing the cost of cultivation through micro-irrigation and soil health cards, the Centre has taken various measures to increase farmers’ income in the last four years.

The time has come to review these measures and come up with innovative ideas to fast-track efforts to achieve the goal of doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022-23.

The two-day BusinessLine Agriculture Summit that opens in Delhi on Thursday will bring together experts in the sector to brainstorm on ideas to re-vitalise agriculture and help increase farmers’ income.

The theme of the summit is ‘Re-imagining India’s agriculture: Doubling farmers’ income’.

The experts will also look at developing sustainable agriculture practices.

The event is powered by NAFED and Godrej Agrovet and partnered by Bayer apart from a host of other sponsors.

On Day 1, Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar will deliver the inaugural address and launch BusinessLine’s Handbook on Indian Agriculture.

This will be followed by a panel discussion on ‘What more needs to be done to make doubling of farmers’ income a reality by 2022’. The panellists are Ashok Dalwai, Chairman of Committee on Doubling Farmers’s Income; Arabinda Padhee, Director, Country Relations and Business Affairs, ICRISAT; Vilas Vishnu Shinde, Chairman and Managing Director, Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company; Ajay Vir Jakhar, Chairman, Bharat Krishak Samaj; and Nasim Ali, CEO of Oil Palm Plantations Business, Godrej Agrovet.

Day 2 will have sessions on four topics — market access, finance, insurance and risk management, and farm inputs and technology — with domain experts offering solutions to challenges facing the farm sector.

There will be a special address by Union Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and a valedictory address by Minister of Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan.