Humid tropics ideal for diverse variety of vegetable production, say experts

Mi 10T Pro: A power user’s fully loaded phone
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
A webinar jointly organised by the Kerala Agricultural University and Indian Society of Vegetable Science (ISVS) has laid a road map towards achieving self-sufficiency in vegetable production in the warm humid tropics.
According to the panellists, warm humid tropics are resource-rich lands possessing adequate water supply, naturally fertile soils, plentiful sunshine and a favourable terrain to help production of diverse variety of vegetables and other crops.
The popularisation of high-yielding varieties and hybrids in combination with vegetable grafting technology has also been recommended for combating climate change. Breeding, multiplication of root stock and mass production of grafted seedlings should be prioritised by development agencies rather than supplying seed packets to the farmers, they said.
However, there are certain challenges in production such as abundance of pest and diseases, soil acidity, high humidity with high temperature, shrinking land resources that needed to be addressed in an ecologically sustainable manner.
An integrated nutrition supplement with micro nutrients and balanced irrigation is recommended to realise the full potential of the varieties grown under protected structures.
The webinar also discussed major diseases causing crop loss in tomato, chilli, brinjal, okra and cassava and their management.
The development of Bt brinjal and its significance were discussed. The webinar also recommended a re-look at the moratorium against release of Bt brinjal in India. The role of wild species should be explored as a source of resistance genes and the experts identified different wild species in okra, bitter gourd, brinjal and tomato which could be used for breeding programme against virus, bacterial wilt and nematode in the warm humid tropics.
The potential of hybrids developed by Kerala Agricultural University — seedless watermelon and cucumber, to be popularised in the humid tropics was highlighted by experts.
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
A leader oughtn’t to have one set of rules for himself and a different one for the team, says WV Raman
Civil servants often take the rap for delayed projects — but is it fair to make them the fall guy?
It is likely to improve the distribution income per unit by 4.2 per cent
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...