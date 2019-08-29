Hyderabad airport gets aqua quarantine facility

New Snapchat additions
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
The Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA) has said it will help set up an aqua quarantine facility at the Hyderabad international airport.
Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, KS Srinivas, Chairman of MPEDA, said the organisation would provide technical assistance to set up the facility through MPEDA’s society called Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture (RGCA).
He said an agreement was signed with the Telangana government to develop a facility of hatcheries and training centres for export-oriented aquaculture species.
The government is focussing on expanding the scope of the sea food industry in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Haryana that do not have any coastal lines, he said.
“India shipped over 1.4 lakh million tonnes of seafood worth $6.8 billion in 2018-19. We see the country exporting $15 billion worth seafood for in 2024,” he said.
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the three-day Aqua Aquaria India 2019 here on Friday. Organised by MPEDA, the bi-annual event will focus on “taking blue revolution to India’s hinterland.”
“The expo will showcase the diversification of potential species such as seabass, tilapia, mud crab, which will boost the export-oriented aquaculture,” Srinivas said in a statement on Thursday.
Around 5,000 delegates from India and abroad are expected to participate in the event.
