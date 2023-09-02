A two-day international conference-cum- expo on crop protection solutions and products will be held here from September 5. “Crop protection is not just about protecting the crop from pests and diseases. It’s also about meeting all the requirements of farmers, which includes seeds, micro irrigation, nutrition and bio-stimulants,” Raj Kumar AgrawaChief Executive Officer of RAY Consulting, which is organising the conference, told businessline.

The India International Crop Protection Expo and conference, in its maiden edition, will discuss biotic and abiotic streses, climate change and other issues that the primary sector faces.

“We are expecting over 1,500 delegates and speakers from over 25 countries for the conference,” Agrawal said. The two-day event is going to be a business-to-business platform, which will provide both sides to interact and help solve some pressing problems that farmers face. About 150 companies will showcase their products and services during the two-day conference.

