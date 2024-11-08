The Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association (IPEMA) will organise a three-day poultry expo in Hyderabad from November 27.

A technical seminar with the theme ‘Unlocking Poultry Potential’ will be held on November 26.

Over 400 exhibitors from about 50 countries will take part in the expo. Over 40,000 poultry farmers and others in the ecosystem are expected to participate in the 16th edition of the event.

The Knowledge Day event on November 26 will feature sessions on modem poultry production, innovations in feed mills nutrition, and animal health.

“The seminar provides an exceptional opportunity to learn from the best minds in the industry,” Uday Singh Bayas, President of IPEMA, said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit