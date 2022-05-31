Hydroponics firm Nutrifresh raises $5 million in seed funding

Nutrifresh, an agritech start-up focused on growing fresh produce using hydroponics has raised $5 million in pre-series seed funding.

The funding is led by investors such as Theodore Cleary of Archer Investments, Sandiip Bhammer, Managing Partner - Green Frontier Capital, Sky Kurtz, CEO & Cofounder of Pure Harvest, UAE, Mathew Cyriac, Florintree Advisors & ex-MD of Blackstone India, Soumitra Dutta (Dean Elect - Saïd Business School, University of Oxford), Shaishav Dharia (Regional CEO, Lodha Group), Karan Goshar (Samarthya Investment Advisors LLP) among others

The funding will be used to scale up farm operations, implement complete traceability and transparency of produce, marketing and creation of an integrated farm-tech platform, the company said.

Pesticide-free hydroponic produce

Co-founded by Sanket Mehta and Ganesh Nikam, Nutrifresh aims to provide consistent pesticide-free hydroponic produce to the Indian consumer year-round.

It has an existing facility under protected cultivation which uses high quality seeds from Israel and US, where air is supplied in controlled measures, water is RO purified and nutrients water-soluble. Nutrifresh boasts of over 42 SKUs and supplies its products to over 100 B2B aggregators in the Indian market and to the modern trade aggregators and delivery partners like Nature’s Basket, Big Basket, Swiggy, Kissan Konnect and Zomato Hyperpure.

Sanket Mehta, Co-Founder, Nutrifresh said “With the current round of funding, Nutrifresh aims to enhance the production capacities and bring in standardization in the production process, thus, scaling the farms with requisite SOPs to gain a higher competitive edge. Nutrifresh wants to establish itself as a household brand.”