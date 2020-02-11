'No significant upward revision': ISMA President on sugar production

The resolution of ballooning tax arrears
Indian sugar production estimates for the 2019-20 season are unlikely to be revised upwards by much from 26 million tonnes, when the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) meets to review figures towards February-end, the trade body said on Tuesday.
“We are due to meet on February 25 when we will revisit the estimate, and if there is significant change it will come out in the last week of February,” Vivek Pittie, President of ISMA told an industry conference in Dubai. “If you ask me, I don’t see significant upward revision,” he said.
The trade body has said India's sugar output in 2019-20 could fall 21.6 per cent to 26 million tonnes, the lowest level in three years, after drought in 2018 forced farmers to curb cane planting and flooding damaged crops in key growing regions in 2019.
