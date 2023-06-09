The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Amazon Kisan have signed an MoU to combine strengths and create synergy between the two organisations for guiding the farmers on the scientific cultivation of different crops for optimum yield and income.

ICAR will provide technological backstopping to the farmers through Amazon’s network. This MoU will help ensure access to high-quality fresh produce for consumers across India, including through Amazon Fresh. A recent pilot project’s outcome held in Pune had inspired the parties to expand their partnership.

Himanshu Pathak, Secretary DARE & Director General ICAR emphasized secondary agriculture for better remuneration for the farmers. He further highlighted the importance and role of critical inputs in agriculture and season-based crop plans.

He opined that ICAR will collaborate with Amazon for technologies, capacity building, and transfer of new knowledge.

Harsh Goyal, Director and Head- Fresh and Everyday Essentials, Amazon India emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting Indian farmers, and said, “Technology holds immense potential to revolutionise the agricultural sector and uplift the lives of Indian farmers. This partnership will enable an ecosystem for the farming community, strengthening the ‘farm to fork’ supply chain.”

By leveraging ICAR’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra Knowledge (KVK) network, ICAR and Amazon will extend the latest and most precise agriculture practices developed through ICAR’s extensive research to bridge technical knowledge gaps in integrated cultivation.

Additionally, ICAR and Amazon will work together on farmer engagement programs at KVKs, conducting demonstrations, trials, and capacity-building initiatives to enhance farming practices and farm profitability.

Furthermore, Amazon will provide training support and assist farmers in marketing their produce through its online platform, facilitating direct connections with consumers.

On behalf of ICAR, US Gautam, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension) and Siddharth Tata, Product Leader, Amazon Fresh Supply Chain and Kisan signed the MoU.

