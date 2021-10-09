Agri Business

ICAR-CIARI organises training programme for Andaman farmers

PTI Port Blair | Updated on October 09, 2021

The training-cum-awareness programme was on high yielding varieties of rice

To help the farmers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands get high yield from rice cultivation, the Central Island Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-CIARI) organised a training cum awareness programme, an official said.

The programme to cultivate high yielding varieties of rice was organised at Shoal Bay-19, Ferrargunj in South Andaman district on October 7, he said.

Speaking at the programme, Principal Scientist and Head (I/C) CIARI, P K Singh, emphasised the improved rice-varieties developed by ICAR-CIARI for Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Principal Scientist and in-charge, Social Science Section, S K Zamir Ahmad, briefed farmers about disease and pest management in rice crop.

A large number of farmers of the area attended the training cum awareness programme, he added.

The ICAR-CIARI provides a research base to improve the productivity of agri-horticulture, livestock and fisheries of Andaman and Nicobar Islands through basic, applied and adaptive research.

Published on October 09, 2021

