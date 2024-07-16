Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Syngenta Foundation India (SFI), and Syngenta India Pvt Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance training and capacity-building programmes for farmers and rural youth, focusing on climate-resilient agricultural practices and skill training through ICAR’s network of national research institutes, regional stations, krishi vigyan kendras (KVKs), and agricultural universities.

Under the MoU, ICAR institutes and KVKs will participate in training programmes organised by SFI and Syngenta India, and vice versa. The KVKs would extend these learnings to a wider farmerbase through their network.

The collaboration will focus on capacity building and extension activities, including the adoption of climate-resilient agricultural practices, safe and proper use of crop protection chemicals, and the use of precision agriculture tools such as drones, IT, IoT, and AI-based techniques.

A media statement said the MoU aligns with Syngenta’s new sustainability commitments focusing on higher yields, lower impact; regenerate soil and nature; improve rural prosperity; and sustainable operations. Syngenta India works on climate-resilient practices, including soil health, regenerative agriculture, and precision farming; together with SFI it aims to extend the knowledge through a network of agri entrepreneurs.

In sync with RISE

Quoting Himanshu Pathak, Director General of ICAR, a media statement said: “This partnership is a major milestone in our efforts to equip farmers and rural youth with the necessary skills and knowledge for sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture. By leveraging the strengths of ICAR, Syngenta Foundation, and Syngenta India, we can reach the grassroots level and make a substantial impact.”

Susheel Kumar, Country Head and MD, Syngenta India Pvt Ltd, said: “Our quality research and development, climate-resilient practices and many decades of experience of working with farmers enable us to contribute significantly to this collaboration. Having worked with farmers and rural youth through a series of innovative programmes, we consider this yet another decisive step forward in enhancing the quality of life for smallholder farmers and rural youth and contribute to our efforts at mitigating the challenges of climate change.”

KC Ravi, Chief Sustainability Officer, Syngenta India Pvt Ltd, said the MoU was in sync with the company’s I RISE (Inculcate Rural India Skill Enhancement) initiative to engage rural youth in agriculture and provide them skills and help explore dignified and sustainable income earning opportunities in the agriculture sector. The pilot project was initiated in 2023 to train 1,000 rural youth in the 3Es approach — namely educate youth in agriculture through the training and mentoring programme; engage them in agri sector through employment, entrepreneurship, or by becoming a lead farmer; and elevate their income.

Rajendra Jog, Executive Director, Syngenta Foundation India, said: “Over the years, we have developed a huge network of agri-entrepreneurs (AEs) who are trained in modern agriculture practices and extend their knowledge and knowhow to millions of farmers across the country. Our partnership with ICAR and KVKs will enable us to leverage our network of AEs to extend comprehensive training to many more farmers and rural youth.”

