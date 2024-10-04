India dominates the global turmeric market making up 70 per cent of total world exports with shipments rising 16 per cent between 2017 and 2023. A recent study by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), a policy think-tank, revealed that turmeric exports increased from $182 million to $212 million during the period.

ICRIER undertook a comprehensive study “Making India the global hub for turmeric” in collaboration with Amway India Enterprises . This study explored the untapped potential of the country’s turmeric sector and offered a roadmap to establish India as the world’s leading turmeric export hub.

Analysing India’s standing as the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric, the research team, led by Arpita Mukherjee, Ketaki Gaikwad, Trishali Khanna, Aahana Srishti, Latika Khatwani and Nandini Sen, said India accounted for over 75 per cent of global turmeric production, cultivating more than 30 varieties across 20 States.

The study highlighted the versatility of turmeric’s applications across industries, including food, medicine, textiles, and cosmetics. In 2022-23, India produced 11.7 lakh tonnes of turmeric, which was cultivated on 3.20 lakh hectares.

Arpita Mukherjee, Professor at ICRIER and the study’s lead, said, “Turmeric has far-reaching applications, but India lacks a comprehensive strategy to fully leverage its potential. This study aims to fill that gap by identifying key issues and providing actionable insights for boosting India’s value-added turmeric exports.”

Highlighting key insights of the study, she said, “This upward trajectory in exports underscores the increasing global demand for Indian turmeric, driven by its diverse applications in food, cosmetics, traditional medicine, and the rapidly growing nutraceutical sector.”

According to the study, turmeric’s high curcumin content has contributed to its growing popularity in health supplements and alternative medicine, where it is valued for its potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. However, despite this strong global presence, India’s share of turmeric exports has fluctuated between 65 per cent and 75 per cent during 2017-2023. The study called for a more consistent strategy to maintain and expand the country’s market share. By addressing these challenges, India can further solidify its position as the leading hub for turmeric production and export, it said.

Policy recommendations

The study aims to provide policy recommendations and a framework for scaling up India’s position in the global turmeric market. By conducting secondary data analysis and primary surveys across six major turmeric-growing States: Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Orissa, and Madhya Pradesh, ICRIER seeks to identify challenges and opportunities for value addition.

The survey engaged 374 stakeholders, including farmers, FPOs, manufacturers, and traders. ICRIER conducted consultations and interviews with policymakers and industry stakeholders to develop best practices for production, marketing, price risk management and international trade.

The findings of this study will pave the way for India to enhance its competitiveness in the global turmeric market, ensuring long-term growth and sustainability, said Mukherjee.