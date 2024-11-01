Jacqueline d’Arros Hughes, the outgoing Director General of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (Icrisat), is set to assume a new role as Secretary General of the World Agriculture Forum in mid-November.

Hughes, recognised for her extensive experience in sustainable agriculture and leadership in addressing global food insecurity, will be succeeded as the Hyderabad-based research agricultural research institute by Himanshu Pathak, the current Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Pathak’s appointment as Director General designate was recently announced by Icrisat’s Governing Board.

With over 30 years of experience in agricultural research for development, Hughes will focus on strengthening alliances and advancing innovative solutions in agriculture, aligning with the World Agriculture Forum’s mission to drive sustainable agricultural development.

WAF is a global platform connecting diverse stakeholders to drive sustainable agricultural development through policy advocacy, trade facilitation, and technology-driven solutions. It works with stakeholders to bridge implementation gaps and drive food systems transformation, supporting the smallholder farmers, and agro-ventures.

Trained in the United Kingdom, Hughes holds a PhD from Reading University and began her career with postdoctoral work before working with national partners in Ghana. Throughout her career, she has held international leadership positions in prestigious agricultural institutes across Africa and Asia.