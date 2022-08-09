ICRISAT names IAS officer Sanjay Agarwal as AD-G

The International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has appointed Sanjay Agarwal, an IAS officer whoheads the Committee on Minimum Support Price, as its new Assistant Director General.

Agarwal was also an ex-officio member of the ICRISAT Governing Board from 2018 to 2022.

“He will be based in New Delhi and lead the country relations and business affairs for the institute. He will have a broader portfolio of activities to support the ICRISAT globally,” Director General of ICRISAT, Jacqueline Hughes has said.

A 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Agarwal has over 37 years of experience in administration and public policy, an ICRISAT statement said on Tuesday.