Agri Business

ICRISAT to hold training camp for agri-biz start-ups

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 14, 2019 Published on June 14, 2019

Our Bureau

The International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) will organise an agri business start-up training programme next month. The 20-day programme, which will begin on July 5 at ICRISAT’s Patancheru campus near here, is targeted at start-ups, SMEs and NGOs.

“The programme will throw light on the challenges and opportunities in areas such as food processing, animal husbandry, aquaculture, floriculture, agri-biotechnology, digital agriculture and farm mechanisation,” an ICRISAT statement said.

Published on June 14, 2019
Next Story

Use of jute pulp in sanitary napkins can aid farmers, create jobs for women: Ministry
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Use of jute pulp in sanitary napkins can aid farmers, create jobs for women: Ministry