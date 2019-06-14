ICRISAT to hold training camp for agri-biz start-ups

The International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) will organise an agri business start-up training programme next month. The 20-day programme, which will begin on July 5 at ICRISAT’s Patancheru campus near here, is targeted at start-ups, SMEs and NGOs.

“The programme will throw light on the challenges and opportunities in areas such as food processing, animal husbandry, aquaculture, floriculture, agri-biotechnology, digital agriculture and farm mechanisation,” an ICRISAT statement said.