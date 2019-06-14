ICRISAT to hold training camp for agri-biz start-ups

How about a ‘cool roof’ to keep the heat away?
Cool roofs are designed with a variety of materials to reflect light rather than absorb it
The International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) will organise an agri business start-up training programme next month. The 20-day programme, which will begin on July 5 at ICRISAT’s Patancheru campus near here, is targeted at start-ups, SMEs and NGOs.
“The programme will throw light on the challenges and opportunities in areas such as food processing, animal husbandry, aquaculture, floriculture, agri-biotechnology, digital agriculture and farm mechanisation,” an ICRISAT statement said.
Cool roofs are designed with a variety of materials to reflect light rather than absorb it
Solar-powered lamps, fans and televisions are gaining in market share
The renewables industry hopes that the new government at the Centre will make appropriate policy changes for ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The company’s focus on renewable power and an asset-light model will help it in the long run
The stock of the beleaguered Jet Airways went into free-fall last week, tanking about 35 per cent, taking the ...
Strong loan growth, steady margins and stable asset quality are positives
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Reduced to single digits in Parliament, the country’s two main communist parties — CPI and CPI (M) — face an ...
It’s the 540th birth anniversary of Lisa del Giocondo, the Italian noblewoman whose portrait, Mona Lisa, was ...
“Have you wished our eldest for her birthday?” my sister, the one who lives in Hartford, asks. “Not yet!” I ...
Two centuries ago, in the Year Without a Summer, a brooding poet and his friends dreamed up the undead
IHCL is on a regeneration exercise. Will it regain its standing as the crown jewel in the Tata group ...
Who will roar at Cannes? As we near the Cannes Lions creativity festival dates (June 17 to 21), Leo Burnett ...
Emerging out of a cloud of distrust and scandals, influencer marketing is entering a golden age
How a timeless Indian Institution has evolved
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...
The residents of Palace Orchard Cooperative Housing Society in Undri area of Pune shell out ₹35- 40 lakh per ...
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...