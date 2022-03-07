ICTforAg 2022: Two day global event on use of IT in agriculture on March 9-10

A two-day global conference on ICTforAg 2022 will be held virtually on March 9-10. Leading stakeholders from the agri-tech and agri-food ecosystems across low and middle income countries are expected to deliberate on the challenges and status of technology adoption in the sector.

ICTforAg 2022 is implemented by DAI and Intellecap, and is sponsored by Feed the Future and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

Global delegates

The event will focus on knowledge sharing, building bridges and creating awareness among all kind of stakeholders including corporates, government representatives, researchers, academics, entrepreneurs, investors, farmers as well as local NGOs among others to strengthen the digital agriculture ecosystem and catalyse partnerships that unlock ground breaking solutions, said Mukund Prasad, Associate Director at Intellecap.

Over 2,500 delegates from over 100 countries are expected to convene online for the 2-day virtual conference aimed at fostering collaboration across the digital agriculture ecosystem to build resilient communities across the world.

“We want to use this platform to solve the challenges in ICT adoption in agriculture, identify the best practices and disseminate them,” said Santosh Singh, Director, Energy & Climate Change and Agriculture at Intellecap.

The two-day event will have some 21 knowledge sharing session focusing on themes such as Locally Led Development, Climate, Digital Inclusion and Digital & Data Sovereignty. It will also host a tech showcase with 30 ground breaking agtech enterprises from around the globe and is bringing together farmers who have benefited from the use of ICT in 4 unique social sessions aimed at promoting a strong global community of agriculturists.