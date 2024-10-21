IDH has launched the India Sustainable Palm Oil Manifesto at its annual sustainable trade summit SUTRA 2.0 recently.

The manifesto seeks to unite stakeholders from the private sector, government, and civil society around a shared commitment to sustainable palm oil sourcing.

The manifesto calls for the Indian private sector to significantly increase the commitment to sustainably sourced palm oil across all products. It also highlights the need for enhanced sustainability practices throughout the supply chain with focus on small holder farmers.

With the theme “Accelerating Responsible Sourcing in Indian Markets,” the SUTRA summit brought together around 400 industry leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts to discuss the challenges and solutions to advance responsible sourcing and sustainable supply chains.

Sutra 2.0 featured engaging sessions, covering topics such as regenerative agriculture, innovative financing, gender-inclusive business models, and the transformative role of technology, the company said in a statement.

Daan Wensing Global CEO and Chair of the Executive Board, said, “Today, India is the world’s fifth-largest economy, characterized not only by its role as a major producer but also by a rapidly growing consumer market. With agriculture contributing 15 per cent to the country’s GDP, the sector plays a key role in driving its growth.”

“As India works towards its development and climate targets, our focus must now be on ensuring agricultural transformations are both sustainable and just, benefiting smallholder farmers and their communities. Through SUTRA, we are creating a platform to building strong partnerships and driving collective action for more sustainable and inclusive value chains in India.”

Panel discussions at the summit focused on advancing sustainable farming, strengthening supply chain resilience, and accelerating public-private partnerships through technology across key value chains such as spices, palm oil, coffee, and textiles.

Jagjeet Singh Kandal, Country Director – India, IDH said “Agriculture, a means of livelihood for millions, and a cornerstone of our economy and cultural heritage, stands at a critical juncture today. Not only must we contend with climate change, but we must also prioritise social equity.”

“To ensure a sustainable future, we must focus on three pillars: environmental stewardship, economic viability, and social equity. The SUTRA 2.0 summit on responsible sourcing in India is a crucial platform that will foster important dialogue and unlock pathways to ensure that we empower our farmers while protecting our natural resources.”

The summit served as a platform to launch several new initiatives aimed at scaling sustainable sourcing in key sectors and addressing some of the pertinent challenges. These initiatives include pre-competitive collaborations in multiple sectors, as well as investment commitments to support smallholder farmers and promote climate-resilient agricultural practices.

