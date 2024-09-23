Sustainable trade initiative IDH in collaboration with Sattva will hold its flagship event, ‘The Sustainable Trade Summit (SUTRA) 2024,’ on October 17 and 18 at The Oberoi, Gurugram.

The Summit will focus on “Accelerating Responsible Sourcing in Indian Markets,” addressing critical issues such as sustainable sourcing, climate resilience and the challenges smallholder farmers face in agricultural commodity value chains, an IDH statement said.

SUTRA 2024 builds on the collaborative spirit of the inaugural summit, which launched pre-competitive dialogues on responsible sourcing in December 2023. The forum continues to foster cross-sectoral collaboration, helping companies meet responsible sourcing targets across commodity harvest cycles.

The event’s comprehensive agenda, spanning two days of intensive discussions, masterclasses and panels, will be critical in advancing dialogue and innovative ideas for sustainable development in India’s agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

SUTRA draws upon IDH’s 15-year legacy of fostering multi-stakeholder collaboration across textiles, manufacturing and agricultural sectors in India and brings together visionaries, innovators and decision-makers to reshape our approach to sustainable trade, the statement said.

Serving as convenor

Jagjeet Singh Kandal, Country Director, IDH India, said, “Responsible sourcing is imperative to cement India’s position in global trade. As climate change intensifies and markets evolve, we must act swiftly to make our supply chains resilient and sustainable. Cross-sectoral learning and partnerships are critical in forging pathways to implement these catalytic changes.”

IDH serves as a convener, bringing together businesses, governments and civil society organisations to facilitate joint actions. Participating organisations span sectors encompassing agri-businesses, think-tanks, impact investors and recycling aggregators.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit