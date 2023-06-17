Alvaro Lario, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), has called for increased investments to support small farmers and rural communities.

Addressing the G20 Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting here on Saturday, he said more support was needed for sustainable and resilient agriculture and food systems in response to a worsening global food crisis.

“Investing in rural communities is the most cost-effective way to improve global food security and support stability,” he said.

“Despite the fact that the multiple crises are staling global progress on eradicating poverty and hunger, we can still achieve our goals,” Lario said.

“We know what works: climate-smart technologies, improved resilience, and commercially viable nature-based solutions are proven ways to build equitable, sustainable, and inclusive food systems. But to realise this potential, we must invest in small-scale producers and boost the role of rural women and youth in value chains,” he added.

During his visit to India, he met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar.

“India is a crucial and long-standing partner in our efforts to address hunger and poverty, empower rural women and build resilience to climate change,” Lario said.

The IFAD has supported 32 rural development projects in India worth $1.2 billion, benefiting 63.41 lakh families.

