Cooperative major IFFCO has cut the price of complex fertiliser (NPKS) with 20:20:0:13 ratio by ₹200/bag to ₹1,200/bag effective Friday. This will help in reducing the cost of production for pulses and oilseed farmers in the eastern and southern States in retheir cost of production.

In a letter to the marketing department, IFFCO’s Joint General Manager, S. S. Dalal, conveyed the cooperative’s revised maximum retail price (MRP) of NP 20:20:0:13 as ₹ 1,200 per 50 kg bag. He also advised his staff to sell the old stock at the revised price. The earlier MRP was ₹1,400/bag.

IFFCO manufactures NP Grade 20-20-0-13, an ammonium, phosphate, and sulphate fertilizer where potash is nil. Besides two macro-nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus), the sulphur content in this complex variety aids in chlorophyll synthesis. The NP 20-20-0-13 has been formulated considering the nutrient requirement of soils with low labile phosphorus, high potassium, and low labile sulphur, according to IFFCO.

This complex variety is mostly used in West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra, mainly for oilseeds and pulses.

Dalal told his staff that there would be no change in the margin and it would continue to be ₹480/tonne.