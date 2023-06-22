Coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, fertiliser major IFFCO is starting exports of the indigenously developed nano urea to the North American country. An agreement in this regard was signed between IFFCO & Kapoor Enterprises Inc, California in New Delhi on Monday.

The export of indigenously manufactured nano urea to the US is a giant step towards realising the Prime Ministers’ dream of Sahkar Se Samriddhi and Atmanirbhar Bharat, IFFCO said in a statement. However, the quantum of nano urea exports to US is yet to be finalised, sources said.

Cost reduction

More than 5 lakh bottles of IFFCO nano urea is being exported to more than 25 countries including Brazil, South Africa and Sri Lanka among others. A 500 ml bottle of IFFCO nano urea will replace at least one bag of conventional urea. The bottle can significantly bring down the cost of logistics and warehousing, IFFCO said, adding that it has already sold more than 5.7 crore bottles of nano urea in India since its commercialisation.

Both nano urea and nano DAP liquids are the game-changing innovations of the agriculture industry leading to sustainable agriculture, IFFCO said. Nano urea was developed by IFFCO scientists and engineers through a proprietary technology developed at Nano Biotechnology Research Centre, Kalol. IFFCO has also introduced nano DAP liquid and it is available to farmers worldwide. Nano DAP is an effective solution for increasing plant productivity. It is cheaper than the conventional DAP.

Production hike

IFFCO said nano urea increases the production with improved nutritional quality and also reduces chemical fertilizer usage. It also makes the crops stronger, healthy and protect them from the lodging effect.

IFFCO said nano urea has huge impact on the quality of underground water and soil by reducing the water, air and soil pollution resulting in significant reduction in the global warming with a positive impact on climate change leading to sustainable development and cited two reports on the role of nano urea in green house gas reductions.

Global consultancy firm E&Y said “Green House Gas (GHG) saving from the usage of 5 bottles of nano urea is equivalent to 1 tree planted.” Also, another report by International Rice Research Institute stated that “As per the preliminary report submitted by Regional Rainfed Lowland Rice Research Station, Gerua (Assam), IRRI-ISARC trials (Kharif 2021); if India’s 50 per cent of rice cultivation area is brought under nano urea, it will lead to reduction in GHG emissions by about 4.6 million tonnes of CO2-equivalent.”

