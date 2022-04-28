IG International, Aatreyas form JV to adopt best cultivation practices

IG International, one of India’s leading fresh fruit importers, has entered into a joint venture with Aatregreen, which has specialised in protected cultivation systems through net houses, green houses and tunnel systems, to form IG Aatreyas that will help growers to adopt best cultivation practices, mainly through tunnel system of protected cultivation.

The tunnel system will be used for protected cultivation of fruits and vegetables. The newly-formed company will be looking to reach the milestone number of ₹100 crore by 2024, while foraying into overseas markets as well by becoming “one of the world’s largest tunnel system manufacturers”.

Protected cultivation

A statement from both the firms said Aatregreen has redefined agriculture and protected cultivation methods with its resourceful offerings of shade net houses for tunnel farming. It has successfully completed 3.76 and 0.28 million square meters of protected cultivation projects in India and overseas, respectively.

The company’s operations are spread over East Africa, West Africa, South Asia, West Asia and North Africa. It has helped in removing uncertainty in cultivation methods through its field-scale tunnels, tunnel covers and net houses, and garden tunnels.

Sanjay Arora, Director at IG International Pvt Ltd, said: “This partnership enables us to provide cultivators with the pertinent products and tools required to thwart the effects of climate change on crops.”

Mahendrabhai, Founder & Chairman of Aatreyas Agro, said: “Through IG Aatreyas, we hope to catalyze better harvesting practices which would not only benefit the growers but also provide the patrons with the best quality fresh produce on their plates.”