IG International, one of India’s leading fruits importing companies, will form a joint venture IG Agrograde (IG AG Agritech Pvt Ltd) with Mumbai-based Agrograde, an agtech start-up that uses artificial intelligence-based quality assaying to sort agricultural produce sorting firm.

A company statement said the joint venture will help clients with various services, such as selling and leasing of fruits and sorting and grading processes for the fresh fruit industry in India and abroad.

IG Agrograde will attempt to solve some of the major problems faced by fruit producers around the world using state-of-the-art technologies.

The team behind this venture has a deep understanding of the problems faced by the producers and will focus on improving access to advanced technologies and providing unrivalled technical support. The joint venture will empower thousands of producers by improving their operational efficiency and helping them supply quality produce to their consumers.

Fresh approach to problems

IG Agrograde plans to offer solutions for apples, citrus, kiwifruit, grapes, dragon fruit, melons, mangoes, strawberries, other berries, and other fruits.

Tarun Arora, Director of Single Family Office, IG International, said, “This partnership will help in identifying and grading the best quality of the produce while assisting consumers in obtaining quality fruits. Agrograde’s rich understanding of technology and a fresh approach to problem-solving would play a critical role in the upcoming technological revolution in the fruit supply chain.”

Kshitij Thakur, representative director of Agrograde, said, “We believe in developing made-in-India technologies to address global issues in the fresh produce industry”