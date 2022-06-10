IG International, Freshpro in pact to form IG Grapes, grow “best-of-breeds”

IG International, one of India’s leading fresh fruit importers, has entered into a joint venture with Mumbai-based Freshpro International to cultivate “the best-of-breed grapes” in the country.
The project, claimed to be a trailblazer, would be carried out on 400 hectares in Nashik, Maharashtra, with superior genetically-engineered grape cultivars being planted. The aim of the consortium is to become the largest grower of grapes in India by 2027, a press release from IG International said.
Freshpro International, a producer and exporter of fruits and vegetables, has been building relationships with vendors and clients alike, creating a global network of collaborations that have worked on making the export service seamless.
“The association would create a symbiotic relationship between the two fresh produce brands,” the release said.
Looking at strong hold
Freshpro, a global brand, explored the global market first with grapes export. IG International, on the other hand, has been in fruit business for over 50 years. It imports “best-of-breed” fruits from 22 different countries.
Tarun Arora, Director, Single Family Office, IG International, said, “With the best-of-breed cultivars that will be employed to grow delicious grape varieties, our joint venture with Freshpro International would give us a stronger hold on the grape market in India and elsewhere.”
Aman Anand of Freshpro International said: “With this association, we will be able to provide our consumers in India with many new cultivars which the Indian market would not have consumed before.”
