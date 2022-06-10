hamburger

IG International, Freshpro in pact to form IG Grapes, grow “best-of-breeds”

BL Chennai Bureau | Chennai, June 9 | Updated on: Jun 10, 2022

To initiate project by cultivating superior cultivars on 400 hectares in Nashik  

IG International, one of India’s leading fresh fruit importers, has entered into a joint venture with Mumbai-based Freshpro International to cultivate “the best-of-breed grapes” in the country. 

The project, claimed to be a trailblazer, would be carried out on 400 hectares in Nashik, Maharashtra, with superior genetically-engineered grape cultivars being planted. The aim of the consortium is to become the largest grower of grapes in India by 2027, a press release from IG International said.

Freshpro International, a producer and exporter of fruits and vegetables, has been building relationships with vendors and clients alike, creating a global network of collaborations that have worked on making the export service seamless.

“The association would create a symbiotic relationship between the two fresh produce brands,” the release said. 

Looking at strong hold

Freshpro, a global brand, explored the global market first with grapes export.  IG International, on the other hand, has been in fruit business for over 50 years.  It imports “best-of-breed” fruits from 22 different countries.

Tarun Arora, Director, Single Family Office, IG International, said, “With the best-of-breed cultivars that will be employed to grow delicious grape varieties, our joint venture with Freshpro International would give us a stronger hold on the grape market in India and elsewhere.”

Aman Anand of Freshpro International said: “With this association, we will be able to provide our consumers in India with many new cultivars which the Indian market would not have consumed before.”

Published on June 10, 2022
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)
