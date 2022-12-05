Fresh fruit importer, IG International, has collaborated with Fyllo (an AI, ML, IoT-driven SaaS-based precision agriculture company) to produce quality fruits with precision farming.

Under the alliance Fyllo would facilitate the integration of IG International’s corporate farms across the country with the latest technology called ‘Nero’, which is a soil analysis and irrigation management device. This would lead IG International towards a data-driven and real-time approach, in its efforts to cultivate supreme batches of fruits , a statement said.

Fyllo’s data-driven agri-science platform fabricates real-time farm data and insights, which eventually helps farmers/ growers take precise decisions and increase productivity, it said.

Nero technology helps realise an immediate improvement in quality of produce, efficiency in production cost, and promises greater yield, according to the statement.

Fyllo has saved more than 10 billion litres of water and reduced pesticide and fertiliser usage by 30 per cent, it said, adding, more than 85 per cent of Fyllo-managed farms produce export quality produce, in accordance with global GAP practices.

Tarun Arora, Director, Single Family Office, IG International, said the partnership would bring technology to Indian orchardists and has the potential to permanently transform the Indian horticulture landscape. Furthermore, it would promote advancement in Indian horticulture and the spirit of entrepreneurship as a whole, Arora said.

Quoting Sudhanshu Rai and Sumit Sheoran, Founders of Fyllo, the statement said: “We are proud to join hands with a brand with a 50-year legacy in India. This partnership will help farmers become more consumer-centric and adopt sustainable practices.”

IG International’s organised and strategic sourcing system, augmented by a seamless supply chain with a well-connected overseas procurement network, enables it to import best-of-breed fruits from 22 different countries, it added.