IG International, one of India’s leading fresh fruit importers, has imported Australian avocados into Mumbai as its first trial shipment. This shipment comprises 176 cartons of premium avocados and forms part of efforts to bring finest-quality fresh fruits to the Indian market.

IG International said in a statement that the trial shipment of Australian avocados, in collaboration with Australian firm Avolution, is a proof of the company’s organised and strategic sourcing system, coupled with its seamless supply chain and extensive overseas procurement network.

Gaining popularity

Shubha Rawal, Director, Sourcing and Marketing, IG International, said, “The introduction of Australian avocados will greatly enhance the culinary experiences of Indian consumers and contribute to the growth of the fresh produce industry in India.”

Avocados have gained popularity in recent years due to their versatility and health benefits. Australian avocados are highly sought after by discerning consumers. IG International aims to satisfy the growing appetite for this nutritious superfood in India through these imports.

Avolution is a leading Australian producer of premium avocados and trusted supplier of high-quality avocados to international markets.