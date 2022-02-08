IG International launches app to sell fresh fruits to consumers

IG International, one of India’s leading fresh fruit importers, has launched an app – My IG app - to sell fresh fruits to customers. Initially, the firm will deliver in Mumbai only.

The app, available on Play Store and App Store for Android and iOS, respectively, is also available on the IG International website. My IG app, launched on January 29, will be the firm’s interactive and operational digital asset, a release from IG International said.

Digital payments

The app will serve wholesale traders, street vendors and distributors besides consumers. It has provisions for digital payments and offers about 35 varieties of fruits imported by IG International, including blueberries, avocado, dragon fruit and kiwi.

Tarun Arora, Director of Finance and Operations, IG International, said the app had received “an overwhelming response” from its stakeholders. “My IG app is providing a synergy of digital convenience streamlined with our distribution channels to reach various people,” he said.