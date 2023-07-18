IG International, a fresh fruit importer, and The Fresh Connection, an exporter of fresh produce to international markets, have signed a joint venture to expand the availability of premium quality fresh fruits and vegetables from India to new and existing export markets.

A media statement said this collaboration builds on the existing trading relationship between IG International and The Fresh Connection, and represents a milestone for both as it expands the reach of Indian-grown proprietary varieties across a number of commodities to an extensive network of customers around the world.

Reducing food waste

IG International and The Fresh Connection share a common commitment to promoting sustainable agriculture and reducing food waste, it said, adding, this collaboration will enable Indian farmers to access international markets, providing them with fair trade opportunities and empowering local communities.

Quoting Tarun Arora, Director, Single Family Office, IG International, the statement said: “By joining forces with The Fresh Connection, we aim to connect Indian produce with global consumers, fostering economic growth for our communities, supporting sustainable practices in all we do, and take the perception of ‘Indian grown’ to a whole new level.”

Hank Miller, Chief Executive Officer of The Fresh Connection, said: “We are thrilled to partner with IG to bring the bounty of Indian agriculture to consumers around the world. This collaboration combines expertise in cultivating premium quality produce through complete and complex vertical integration. From plant science and breeding, nursery operations, exciting varieties of fruit and vegetables, new cold storages, and efficient logistics, all flowing into a world class customer base we see this as a special opportunity.”

Premium offerings

With more than 50 commodities, IG International has a stack of offerings from 22 countries for its Indian customers. These premium fruits are imported, marketed, and distributed through compartmentalised individual sub-brands such as IG Apple, IG Kiwi, IG Citrus, IG Pear, IG Grapes, IG Tamarind, IG Avocado, IG Blueberry, IG Cherry, and IG Plum.

The Fresh Connection sources more than 50 different types of fruits and vegetables from over 300 growers and exports to 35 markets globally. The company has offices in the United States, South Africa, Australia and Mexico.