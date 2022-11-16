IG International, a leading fresh fruit importer, has entered into a partnership with Europe-based Foodcareplus Logistics, engaged in food and perishables logistics, to import fresh fruit from Europe.

Under the partnership, IG Logistics will integrate with Foodcareplus Logistics’ transport and shipping network, helping to connect with fresh produce growers in Europe at the click of a button.

On the other hand, it will help the European fruit logistics service provider to increase its market share in the reefer fresh produce trade in India.

“The partnership will create a resilient and flexible platform for shipping fresh fruit from Europe to India. As part of this partnership, a couple of thousand tonnes would be handled within the transit points from Europe to India,” a statement from IG International said.

IG Logistics, an arm of IG International, will get an opportunity to share its infrastructure with Foodcareplus’ European customer base. The project aims to make the supply chain for fresh produce more open and reliable.

Foodcareplus Logistics will move fresh produce across borders through port gateways to keep the fruit moving. A single platform, Dockflow, will provide updates on every shipment to all stakeholders.

Shubha Rawal, Director for sourcing and marketing at IG International, said, “The synergy with Foodcareplus will help us efficiently deliver a door-to-door solution for the Indian consumer.”

“This partnership would help us increase our business in the dynamic Indian market. With IG Logistics, our partnership would create an innovative platform for European exporters that would bring a more resilient supply chain,” said Steve Alaerts of Foodcareplus Logistics.