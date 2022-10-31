IG International, a fresh fruit importer, has joined hands with Special New Fruit Licensing — SNFL Group, a table grape R&D company — to plant grape varieties in India.

A statement said that the partnership will focus on bringing top cultivars to Indian consumers in Nashik, which is set to be the home for the production of new varieties of grapes. The initial planting will begin with 40 acres of land and will go up to 100 acres by 2023. This new project will establish IG International as one of the prime grape growers in India, it said.

SNFL Group has been breeding and developing new table grape varieties for over 20 years, and licensing their production around the world.

The statement said that IG International’s organised and strategic sourcing system, augmented by a seamless supply chain with a well-connected overseas procurement network, enables it to bring top varieties of grapes from SNFL which are currently not grown in India.

Quoting Aman Anand, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IG Grapes, the statement said: “We are extremely delighted to join hands with SNFL. Grapes are one of the best-selling commodities in the fresh fruit industry as they are universally liked by many consumers. SNFL will provide the first-grade varieties of grapes in India through IG Grapes’ vast network. With this partnership, we are looking forward to making sure that we have scalable production, expertise, and a steady supply of delicious grapes of unmatched quality.”

Terming grapes as one of the most diverse and devoured fruits in India, Josep Estiarte, CEO of SNFL, said the establishment of this collaboration between two companies will help deliver quality and freshness for all grape lovers in India.

“SNFL’s project in India started two years ago with the planting of its first protected varieties in the Indian market and we are committed to support the development of a premium table grape industry that will deliver better varieties to consumers,” Estiarte said.