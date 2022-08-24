IG Palogix brings rental bins to Indian fruit, vegetable sector

Fresh fruit importer IG International announced a joint venture with Palogix International, a global plastic bin rental company in the agricultural sector, for the supply of plastic harvesting and storage rental bins in the Indian fruit, vegetable and nut market.

A statement said the new venture, IG Palogix, will cater to the growing demand for agricultural bins in the Indian market, especially in the food and beverage sector. It will be headed by Ajay Jhalani, a plastics expert and newly appointed business advisor for Palogix International.

The fresh produce industry in India currently uses a one-way packaging solution. IG Palogix’s reusable plastic agricultural bins will improve quality, efficiency, and reduce the processing and transportation costs, while enhancing eco-friendly sustainability practices, the statement said.

Tarun Arora, Director of Finance and Operations, IG International, said, “Using agricultural bins will help cut down on the carbon footprint. With IG Palogix, we also look forward to reducing the overall cost of production and transportation in the F&B industry.”

Critical part of strategy

Robert Liebesman, Chief Executive Officer, Palogix International, said: “We are very excited to expand into the large and growing Indian market as a critical part of our strategy where we can continue to bring the huge benefits of plastic bin rentals to fruit, vegetable, and nut markets around the world.”

Jhalani said: “The mantra behind IG-Palogix India Pvt Ltd is to work on sustainability, 3Rs, and circular economy. Our new venture will add value to the supply chain wherever one-way packaging is used... our agri-bins will be rotated between growers, cold storage facilities, retailers, and us.”