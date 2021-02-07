IIHR develops chilli hybrids resistant to leaf curl virus

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
After carrying out research for almost a decade, scientists at the ICAR- Indian Institute of Horticulture Research (IIHR), Bengaluru have developed chilli hybrids that are resistant to the leaf curl virus (LCV) disease, a major problem for the growers across the country.
Leaf curl virus disease is the most destructive disease face by chilli growers in terms of incidence and yield loss. The LCV transmitted by the whiteflies and in the affected plants causes the leaf to get curled and rolled resulting in stunted growth.
“LCV is a major disease faced by the chilli growers, where crop damage can be as high as 90 per cent in the affected fields. We are releasing five LCV resistant chilli hybrids for commercial cultivation in the forthcoming kharif cropping season of 2021,” said IIHR Director, MR Dinesh.
“We have developed about 55 hybrids through the conventional breeding method after screening the germ plasm from different locations. Of these five hybrids have shown promise and have been consistently showing resistance to the LCV and are being commercialised now,” said Madhavi Reddy K, Head, Division of Vegetable Crops at IIHR Bengaluru, who leads a team of scientists in developing the LCV-resistant chilli hybrids for the first time in the country.
The private seed sector, including multinational companies, are showing interest in the IIHR hybrids, said Reddy.
The chilli seed market is estimated at over 150 tonnes per annum. Of this, the hybrid seed market is around 100 tonnes and the open pollinated variety is about 50 tonnes, Reddy said. The value of the chilli seed market is estimated to be around ₹400 crore.
Reddy said that the IIHR has proposed a project to transfer the technology into the popular Byadgi chilli variety, which is known for its colour and low pungency. “We have approached the Karnataka Horticulture Department to transfer this technology to the Byadgi chilli variety and are awaiting their response,” Reddy said.
Chilli is a major commercial cash crop grown by farmers and the production of both green and red varieties are on the rise. India’s green chilli production stood at 38.51 lakh tonnes during 2019-20 according to the second advance estimates. This is higher than the previous year’s output of 37.83 lakh tonnes.
Green chilli acreage stood at 3.64 lakh ha during 2019-20, down from 3.77 lakh ha in the previous year. The production of red or dried chillies was estimated at 17.02 lakh tonnes during 2019-20, marginally lower than the previous year’s 17.43 lakh tonnes.
India’s chilli exports in value terms stood at ₹4,840 crore during 2019-20, an increase 3.3 per cent over the previous year’s ₹4,685 crore. In volume terms, chilli exports were estimated at 6.22 lakh tonnes over previous year’s 5.41 lakh tonnes. Since 2015-16, chilli exports have risen by 40 per cent value and 56 per cent in volumes.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...