Technology to make chocolates from jackfruit seeds, vertical farming model and new varieties of okra and marigold were among the new products/technologies that were licenced by the ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticulture Research, Bengaluru on Thursday.

Also, an MoU to develop smart packages for crops such as chilli and okra was signed between IIHR and the Pune-based Maharashtra Agribusiness Network (MAGNET) Society.

IIHR had organised the second industry meet on Thursday and the event was aimed to bridge the gap between the industry and the academia, offering a platform to share insights and experiences related to entrepreneurship in various aspects of horticulture.

Senior officials of the ICAR institutes, NABARD, industry representatives, incubates of ICAR-IIHR, scientists, technical staff and students participated in the event, according to a statement.

T K Behera, Director, ICAR-IIHR, Bengaluru, emphasized the importance of technology dissemination and sustainability. Even though there is significant increase in the production of agri-horticulture commodities, there is need to take steps for enhancing productivity.

“There is need to supply nutritive food to the nation through inclusive efforts of both public-private organizations. Over the years IIHR, technologies and licencing to various firms have been increased and there is tremendous scope for further partnerships to reach farmers and other stakeholders of IIHR technologies and services,” he said.

V.B. Patel, ADG, Horticulture Division, ICAR, New Delhi, called for joint research and potential collaborations with private firms and urged for utilization of varieties, breeding lines and other technologies of ICAR-IIHR to benefit farmers.

K.G. Jagadeesha, IAS, CEO & Secretary, Coffee Board, called for one more revolution in the field of Agri-Horticulture, for sustained supply of healthy, residue free and environmentally friendly produce, which is possible through public private partnerships.

Vishnuvardhana, Vice Chancellor University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot, opined that public and private organizations should collaborate in the fields of teaching, research, education and entrepreneurship to bring translational research and human resources to ensure food and nutritional security of the country.

U S Gautam, Deputy Director General, ICAR applauded efforts of ICAR-IIHR in conducting the industry meet at its campus, Bengaluru and thereby ensuring the reach of research output to the stakeholders including farmers.

An exhibition was also arranged at the event displaying the products and technologies developed by ICAR institutes and the industry.

