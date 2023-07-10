Agrochemical firm Insecticides (India) Limited (IIL) has unveiled a new insecticide called Mission, effective for control of different lepidopteran pests in crops such as paddy, sugarcane, soybean and vegetables among others. The new product, available both in granule and liquid formulations, have a unique mode of action that controls pest resistance to other insecticides. Mission is safe for the beneficial insects to the crops, the company said in a statement.

Mission’s formulations are now being manufactured in the country by IIL. Earlier it was imported. This “Green” category insecticide is under the IIL’s “Make in India” initiative to benefit even the small and marginal Indian farmers pan India. Mission has contact and systemic action and due to this insects are effectively controlled after ingestion. Mission effectively controls stem borer and leaf folder in paddy, which are the major pests in paddy.

“We are pleased to launch Mission today under our Make In India Initiative after Torry, Green Label, Dominant & Stunner. Mission is a latest technology insecticide which can be used on a variety of crops and provide good control to farmers against lepidopteran pests, ensures good crop health and high yield. We are confident that Mission will help our Indian farmers to improve their income through effective protection for a superior harvest.” Rajesh Aggarwal, Managing Director, IIL, said. The company is looking forward to a good response from markets in Punjab and Haryana.

